November 12, 2022, 10:05:35 AM
headsets weekend moneyspinner
Today at 09:06:02 AM
oh yes I'm here again to take on the bookmakers, a little midweek win to go with my recent roll of winners............... i will soon be catching towersy up....I've bagged about 250k's worth of winnings of late with a couple of monkeys here and there    :ponce:

no change in tactics....as always it's a couple of nags to get the day underway.......

each-way barney rubble to start with.


14:55 Cheltenham - Shearer ( i know ) monkey

15.30 Cheltenham - Elle Perfecta





Now for the tricky treble...............premier league of course


Bournemouth Vs Everton - Away Win

Tottenham Vs Leeds Utd - Draw

West Ham V s Leicester City - Home Win





Conte, Lampard, and Moyes....all need a win as managers and must be feeling things a touch - not in a sacking them way....just a bit sleepless at nights due to current results



As always happy punting & good luck lads n lasses.
