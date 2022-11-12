Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 12, 2022
Premier League stars wouldnt be human
i sort of get what he is saying..... however, if you are a tiptoer as Keown puts it you are in the same breath a loser who is happy to maybe lose a game to satisfy your own needs by not giving the minimum requirement in any sport 100% ....

id rather a bottle merchant pull out as appose to giving less than 100%......
as dirty as it sounds I would respect his choice over not giving his all for fear of injury and missing out on a world cup dream so to speak.....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11418339/MARTIN-KEOWN-feel-players-weekend-hard-tiptoe-game.html
