headset

Offline



Posts: 6 491





Posts: 6 491 Chris Eubank Jr V with Liam Smith « on: Today at 03:48:52 PM »



it should be a good un this one ...............i follow the smith family of fighters



and so this one will pull at a crowd in ringside and via the networks.....





two good fighters and a tough one to call IMO.....



one for the boxing fans though..........





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20390690/chris-eubank-jr-liam-smith-fight-date/ finalised for early next year after collapse of blockbuster Conor Benn bout...it should be a good un this one ...............i follow the smith family of fightersand so this one will pull at a crowd in ringside and via the networks.....two good fighters and a tough one to call IMO.....one for the boxing fans though.......... Logged