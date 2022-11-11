Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 11, 2022
Tyson Fury could be set for movie career
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Today at 03:43:49 PM
after Sylvester Stallone says he wants him to star in Expendables franchise...

he is quite a saleable asset Fury so could probably enter the movie world ..................so I don't think its something you could ever rule out.......................

for me though and I know Joshua has slipped down the pecking but if he gets back up the ladder then Fury has to take him on to satisfy the many that want to see it happen.............................

the two of them have to get on .... to end all doubts that might sit in people's minds....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20390269/tyson-fury-movie-career-sylvester-stallone/
