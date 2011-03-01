age on benefits, public sector employees working from home and tens of thousands of migrants arriving illegally, the country has a new protest song... Where have all the TORIES gone?.................Littlejohn telling it as it is.........

It's fucking disgraceful that we have so many on "bennies" when businesses are crying out for staff.Problem is, in many cases the benefits far outweigh what you can earn in a job, especially if you have kids.

They are crying out for staff because all you Breximoron Fucknuckles voted to get rid of them! FFS, when are you lot ever going to admit what you did to fuck up our Country!

It's fucking disgraceful that we have so many on "bennies" when businesses are crying out for staff.