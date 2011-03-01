Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 11, 2022, 06:49:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: With more than five million people of working  (Read 200 times)
Squarewheelbike and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 491


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:58:52 AM »
 age on benefits, public sector employees working from home and tens of thousands of migrants arriving illegally, the country has a new protest song... Where have all the TORIES gone?.................


Littlejohn telling it as it is.........:like:



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11414629/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-TORIES-gone.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 891



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:01:32 AM »
Theyre on here

  :nige:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 805


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:02 AM »
It's fucking disgraceful that we have so many on "bennies" when businesses are crying out for staff.

Problem is, in many cases the benefits far outweigh what you can earn in a job, especially if you have kids.  :meltdown:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 613


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:08:41 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:16:02 AM
It's fucking disgraceful that we have so many on "bennies" when businesses are crying out for staff.

They are crying out for staff because all you Breximoron Fucknuckles voted to get rid of them! FFS, when are you lot ever going to admit what you did to fuck up our Country!
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 242



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:33:09 PM »
Its the fookin lazy scroungers that need their benefits capped if they dont get off their fat fookin arses
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 874


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:41:08 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:08:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:16:02 AM
It's fucking disgraceful that we have so many on "bennies" when businesses are crying out for staff.

They are crying out for staff because all you Breximoron Fucknuckles voted to get rid of them! FFS, when are you lot ever going to admit what you did to fuck up our Country!

There are 5 million in receipt of benefits. 5 million for gods  sake!! We are supporting this lot through our taxes. I suspect at least half of these are able to work but chose to live as scroungers. I suspect you would be happy if the whole country was on benefits as long as the sweepings of the third world were allowed in to pick up the slack. It really is about time that an axe was taken to the benefit culture that is the UK. Maybe Hunt will do it next Thursday. I wont hold my breath.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 