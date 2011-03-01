age on benefits, public sector employees working from home and tens of thousands of migrants arriving illegally, the country has a new protest song... Where have all the TORIES gone?.................Littlejohn telling it as it is.........

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 805





Posts: 7 805 Re: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: With more than five million people of working « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:02 AM »



Problem is, in many cases the benefits far outweigh what you can earn in a job, especially if you have kids. It's fucking disgraceful that we have so many on "bennies" when businesses are crying out for staff.Problem is, in many cases the benefits far outweigh what you can earn in a job, especially if you have kids. Logged