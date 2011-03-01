Welcome,
November 11, 2022, 02:10:32 PM
RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: With more than five million people of working
headset
RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: With more than five million people of working
age on benefits, public sector employees working from home and tens of thousands of migrants arriving illegally, the country has a new protest song... Where have all the TORIES gone?.................
Littlejohn telling it as it is.........
Littlejohn telling it as it is.........
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11414629/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-TORIES-gone.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: With more than five million people of working
Theyre on here
Bernie
Re: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: With more than five million people of working
It's fucking disgraceful that we have so many on "bennies" when businesses are crying out for staff.
Problem is, in many cases the benefits far outweigh what you can earn in a job, especially if you have kids.
