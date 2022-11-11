headset

Offline



Posts: 6 487





Posts: 6 487 Court is shown CCTV of abattoir workers entering « on: Today at 07:52:19 AM »



it would be your worse nightmare two abattoir workers bursting through your door 'tooled up'...



in true fashion left their victums butchered up like slaughtered pigs....Ffs





i suppose if you mean business you might as well get those who know what they are doing





dint think of the cctv the daft buggers ......





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11412935/CCTV-shows-abattoir-workers-leaving-house-horrors-torturing-mutilating-two-men.htm 'house of horrors' before leaving three hours later after 'torturing and mutilating two men and laying out their bodies like butchered pigs'.............it would be your worse nightmare two abattoir workers bursting through your door 'tooled up'...in true fashion left their victums butchered up like slaughtered pigs....Ffsi suppose if you mean business you might as well get those who know what they are doingdint think of the cctv the daft buggers ...... Logged