BBC-s Jimmy Savile drama « on: Today at 07:45:54 AM »



it might face the expected backlash when its on but the viewing figures will be very high.........people watch these things as naughty as they are.....................



only attention seekers like to make a big noise about things and blow off over it....no pun intended..





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11414509/BBCs-controversial-Jimmy-Savile-drama-pushed-2024-sensitivities.html



BBC's controversial Jimmy Savile drama starring Steve Coogan as the prolific paedophile is pushed back until 2024 due to 'sensitivities'..............