Troy Deeney: England have World Cup 2022 squad
November 11, 2022, 07:23:18 AM
capable of going all the way but Southgates lack of Plan B a concern.............

i agree with a lot of what Deeny says and like him, I'm in the Ivan Toney camp about not only mixing things up a touch..... the penalty he offers in a shoot out is 2nd to none...

I do like Rice and Bellingham and in fact, Bellingham could be the match/tournament/playmaker winner for England if he hits his straps.............. still a pup in age but could become our key man away from the goal grabbers



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20390123/england-world-cup-squad-troy-deeney-gareth-southgate/
Reply #1 on: November 24, 2022, 05:27:28 PM
it looks like Troy Deeney & headset might be on the money with Jude Bellingham....

to be fair like many I've been shouting about him for a while now.....

I only hope he fancies Liverpool over any other club he will have the pick off when he wants out of Germany....

this world cup might price a few out of the market if he carries on playing like he did the other day.

He will have the pick of any club in world football and not just the premier league....


some prospect that he is playing like a seasoned Man/Pro at 19 yr old
Reply #2 on: November 24, 2022, 05:29:05 PM
Henderson for Rice when the going gets tougher.
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:59:58 PM
i coud buy into the kippers and see that happening

they could do with both him and Bellingham but Bellingham could be pricy unless his contract has some clause in it as Haarlands did... Deeney seems to think Real Madrid could be is his eventual destination...

Rice would be good for LFC if he can drag himself away from London
