November 11, 2022, 08:47:42 AM
Troy Deeney: England have World Cup 2022 squad
« on: Today at 07:23:18 AM »
capable of going all the way but Southgates lack of Plan B a concern.............

i agree with a lot of what Deeny says and like him, I'm in the Ivan Toney camp about not only mixing things up a touch..... the penalty he offers in a shoot out is 2nd to none...

I do like Rice and Bellingham and in fact, Bellingham could be the match/tournament/playmaker winner for England if he hits his straps.............. still a pup in age but could become our key man away from the goal grabbers



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20390123/england-world-cup-squad-troy-deeney-gareth-southgate/
