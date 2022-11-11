headset

Troy Deeney: England have World Cup 2022 squad



i agree with a lot of what Deeny says and like him, I'm in the Ivan Toney camp about not only mixing things up a touch..... the penalty he offers in a shoot out is 2nd to none...



I do like Rice and Bellingham and in fact, Bellingham could be the match/tournament/playmaker winner for England if he hits his straps.............. still a pup in age but could become our key man away from the goal grabbers







i agree with a lot of what Deeny says and like him, I'm in the Ivan Toney camp about not only mixing things up a touch..... the penalty he offers in a shoot out is 2nd to none...

I do like Rice and Bellingham and in fact, Bellingham could be the match/tournament/playmaker winner for England if he hits his straps.............. still a pup in age but could become our key man away from the goal grabbers

capable of going all the way but Southgates lack of Plan B a concern.............