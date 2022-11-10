headset

Pleased to see Maddison in it - I never expected that one from Gareth ig i was to be honest....



i don't mind Wilson either although i did fancy Ivan Toney.........................



can we do it - I'm not so sure but let us see us have a good go and see where that takes us..............



Should walk out the group after that - it will get interesting for England.................





It's coming home





with St George in my heart keep English......





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20382672/england-world-cup-squad-confirmed-qatar-2022/







