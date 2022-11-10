Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Lions Ready To Roar !!!
Today at 03:13:08 PM
England squad for World Cup 2022 CONFIRMED as Gareth Southgate picks his 26 stars gunning for glory in Qatar.................

Pleased to see Maddison in it - I never expected that one from Gareth ig i was to be honest....

i don't mind Wilson either although i did fancy Ivan Toney.........................

can we do it - I'm not so sure but let us see us have a good go and see where that takes us..............

Should walk out the group after that - it will get interesting for England.................


It's coming home :mido:


with St George in my heart keep English......


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20382672/england-world-cup-squad-confirmed-qatar-2022/
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:30:22 PM
He's got the squad correct.
All the ingredients are there that can win the world cup.

Now can he get the team right and not be out manoeuvred like Mancini did in the Euro's ?
