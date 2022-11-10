England squad for World Cup 2022 CONFIRMED as Gareth Southgate picks his 26 stars gunning for glory in Qatar.................
Pleased to see Maddison in it - I never expected that one from Gareth ig i was to be honest.
i don't mind Wilson either although i did fancy Ivan Toney.
can we do it - I'm not so sure but let us see us have a good go and see where that takes us.
Should walk out the group after that - it will get interesting for England.
It's coming home
It's coming home
with St George in my heart keep English https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20382672/england-world-cup-squad-confirmed-qatar-2022/