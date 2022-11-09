headset

T20 England V India



It should be a good one and worth a watch..................I'm not the greatest fan of the slogging game but do admire the all-round player skills needed in it........still prefer my test games first...



it will be tight this one but I fancy us to nick it and face the Pakistanis in the final on Sunday...................



the Indians of course would fancy playing fierce rivals Pakistan themselves that would be fireworks for a final................





CMON ENGLAND





live in the morning on Sky





https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12742629/t20-world-cup-england-out-to-avoid-more-agony-in-adelaide-as-they-battle-india-for-spot-in-sundays-final

Re: T20 England V India
What a performance that was. Knocking off 170 without loss against India

calamity

Re: T20 England V India
a wonderful performance by the two openers..............



for all his off-field faults he is some player Alex Hales............................



which once again highlights the best talent can also quite often be bad boys to some extent.................