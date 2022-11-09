NASSER HUSSAIN: Old-fashioned India were way too timid and had no answer as England put on a T20 masterclass to race to World Cup final... captain Jos Buttler has put his own stamp on the team
It was the best performance by an England white-ball side for a very long time ..
I cant disagree with Nassers thoughts/views................
i always thought Morgan would be a hard act to follow - Jos Butler & the new set up however seem right up the challenge in front of them.................the good thing about the skipper he is pefrforming with it and not just leading the side.......................
let's hope for a similar show on Sunday.......some say you might as well lose in the first round if you are going to lose the final......no pressure on sunday then https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11413563/NASSER-HUSSAIN-Old-fashioned-India-no-answer-England-T20-masterclass.html