November 11, 2022, 08:47:36 AM
T20 England V India
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final...................

It should be a good one and worth a watch..................I'm not the greatest fan of the slogging game but do admire the all-round player skills needed in it........still prefer my test games first...

it will be tight this one but I fancy us to nick it and face the Pakistanis in the final on Sunday...................

the Indians of course would fancy playing fierce rivals  Pakistan themselves that would be fireworks for a final................


CMON ENGLAND


live in the morning on Sky


https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12742629/t20-world-cup-england-out-to-avoid-more-agony-in-adelaide-as-they-battle-india-for-spot-in-sundays-final
What a performance that was. Knocking off 170 without loss against India    :alastair:
a wonderful performance by the two openers..............

for all his off-field faults he is some player Alex Hales............................

which once again highlights the best talent can also quite often be bad boys to some extent.................
Incredible performance  :mido:
NASSER HUSSAIN: Old-fashioned India were way too timid and had no answer as England put on a T20 masterclass to race to World Cup final... captain Jos Buttler has put his own stamp on the team
It was the best performance by an England white-ball side for a very long time ..

I cant disagree with Nassers thoughts/views................


i always thought Morgan would be a hard act to follow - Jos Butler & the new set up however seem right up the challenge in front of them.................the good thing about the skipper he is pefrforming with it and not just leading the side.......................


let's hope for a similar show on Sunday.......some say you might as well lose in the first round if you are going to lose the final......no pressure on sunday then monkey

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11413563/NASSER-HUSSAIN-Old-fashioned-India-no-answer-England-T20-masterclass.html
