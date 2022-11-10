T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final...................
It should be a good one and worth a watch..................I'm not the greatest fan of the slogging game but do admire the all-round player skills needed in it........still prefer my test games first...
it will be tight this one but I fancy us to nick it and face the Pakistanis in the final on Sunday...................
the Indians of course would fancy playing fierce rivals Pakistan themselves that would be fireworks for a final................
CMON ENGLAND
