It should be a good one and worth a watch..................I'm not the greatest fan of the slogging game but do admire the all-round player skills needed in it........still prefer my test games first...



it will be tight this one but I fancy us to nick it and face the Pakistanis in the final on Sunday...................



the Indians of course would fancy playing fierce rivals Pakistan themselves that would be fireworks for a final................





CMON ENGLAND





live in the morning on Sky





https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12742629/t20-world-cup-england-out-to-avoid-more-agony-in-adelaide-as-they-battle-india-for-spot-in-sundays-final

