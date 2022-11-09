Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: T20 England V India  (Read 41 times)
headset
« on: Today at 04:18:44 PM »
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final...................

It should be a good one and worth a watch..................I'm not the greatest fan of the slogging game but do admire the all-round player skills needed in it........still prefer my test games first...

it will be tight this one but I fancy us to nick it and face the Pakistanis in the final on Sunday...................

the Indians of course would fancy playing fierce rivals  Pakistan themselves that would be fireworks for a final................


CMON ENGLAND


live in the morning on Sky


https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12742629/t20-world-cup-england-out-to-avoid-more-agony-in-adelaide-as-they-battle-india-for-spot-in-sundays-final
