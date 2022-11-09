headset

Offline



Posts: 6 469





Posts: 6 469 Dani Alves - beating Boro chnaged his life !! « on: Today at 03:55:37 PM »



a bit of heartache for us at the time but some journey to be involved in back then as a Boro supporter......................... a few earlier incidents in the game might have changed the outcome but they comfortably done us over in the end imo...........................





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20361553/barcelona-brazil-dani-alves-middlesbrough/ MID LIFE CRISIS? Barcelona and Brazil legend Dani Alves says game against MIDDLESBROUGH changed his life before third World Cup aged 39.............a bit of heartache for us at the time but some journey to be involved in back then as a Boro supporter......................... a few earlier incidents in the game might have changed the outcome but they comfortably done us over in the end imo........................... Logged