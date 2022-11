headset

« on: November 08, 2022, 07:37:43 PM »





society and street crime is far worse than any trouble at football matches -[--- football is just an easy headline for the cops to make a big noise about things..... it's a shame the cops don't put as much effort into policing the streets as they do football supporters on a weekend............................









the chief of football police mark Roberts likes the sound of his own voice..........................











https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20360723/cocaine-league-one-stadium-toilets/ leaves League One side's stadium toilets like a 'launderette' full of powder, MPs told

society and street crime is far worse than any trouble at football matches -[--- football is just an easy headline for the cops to make a big noise about things..... it's a shame the cops don't put as much effort into policing the streets as they do football supporters on a weekend............................

the chief of football police mark Roberts likes the sound of his own voice..........................

headset

« Reply #2 on: November 09, 2022, 03:59:55 PM »





It's a horrible taste but smells lovely I'm told !! ..... yes its generally in the boozers......................unless it is an away game ....................