Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 09, 2022, 06:41:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cocaine use at football matches  (Read 242 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 469


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:37:43 PM »
leaves League One sides stadium toilets like a launderette full of powder, MPs told monkey


society and street crime is far worse than any trouble at football matches -[--- football is just an easy headline for the cops to make a big noise about things..... it's a shame the cops don't put as much effort into policing the streets as they do football supporters on a weekend............................




the chief of football police mark Roberts likes the sound of his own voice..........................





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20360723/cocaine-league-one-stadium-toilets/
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 222



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:51:47 AM »
Never seen it in the ground.


Seen plenty before and after games though!

Gilzeans was pretty much snowed in every home game.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 469


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:59:55 PM »
yes its generally in the boozers......................unless it is an away game ....................


It's a horrible taste but smells lovely I'm told !! .....monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 