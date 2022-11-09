leaves League One sides stadium toilets like a launderette full of powder, MPs told
society and street crime is far worse than any trouble at football matches -[--- football is just an easy headline for the cops to make a big noise about things..... it's a shame the cops don't put as much effort into policing the streets as they do football supporters on a weekend............................
the chief of football police mark Roberts likes the sound of his own voice..........................https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20360723/cocaine-league-one-stadium-toilets/