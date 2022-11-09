Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 09, 2022, 12:13:27 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! (Read 213 times)
beamishboro
and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:16:35 PM »
can the boro build on the 4points already in the bag as they visit Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool.............. a depleted Blackpool squad by all accounts - can Carricks Boro take advantage of it on the night.......things like that quite often kick us in the teeth................ a wins a win .........if its comfortable win should we get it - all the better!
I'm thinking 2-0 or 3-1 here for Boro......................... let us see what I go with when the teams are out.....
We're Middlesbrough.....................we're Middlesbrough
another midweek online showing from headset!
for those at graft and no pun intended - see the gazette link for updates..............
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/blackpool-vs-middlesbrough-live-early-25467299
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:19:25 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:04 PM »
bets are on and the beer is going down well for a mid weeker...........................couldn't split 2.0 or 3-1 so done em both in a scorecast
Single @35/1
Marcus Forss, Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Blackpool v Middlesbrough
Single @125/1
Hayden Hackney, Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Blackpool v Middlesbrough
Single @14/1
Dael Fry
Anytime Goalscorer / Blackpool v Middlesbrough
Single @7/2
Isaiah Jones
Anytime Goalscorer / Blackpool v Middlesbrough
Single @7/2
Rodrigo Muniz
First Away Team Goalscorer / Blackpool v Middlesbrough
I have a feeling this fella might trouble us tonight from balls into the box ---- so I had a daft punt on him....Fry will have his hands full tonight with him......................
Single @13/5
Gary Madine
Anytime Goalscorer / Blackpool v Middlesbrough
Happy Punting Folks......UTFB!
Follow Follow Follow!!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:02:58 PM »
win, lose or draw.... a little dicky bird or more like our lass has just said I have a 12-inch pepperoni coming in tonight after the game.....i did chuckle until she said Pizza ..... the first result of the night goes to headset...
Nice one Jones.......i thnk i will get garlic with my winnings...UTB
we've got super Michael carrick
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:51 PM »
he is a grafter/runner and workhorse Forss.... i hope he notches one tonight...
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 643
Crabamity
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:15 PM »
I cant make my mind up with our defence. If they are badly organised/coached or if they have bad luck. The amount of loose balls, ricochets, bounces etc that seem to create chances, possible chances or goals for our opponents borders on daft at times.
Its probably a mix of the two, but bad luck doesnt explain it all.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 643
Crabamity
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:42 PM »
How did that free kick not go in
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:01 PM »
we dint score that was our best set piece play of the season from Giles
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:36 PM »
re the coaching comment, you would hope its not the coaching.... we have a real Madrid/England top c/b as a coach...Woodgate had his problems at times but none of them as a footballer.... he was top draw in that department
if we don't get another one with all these pressure/chances - they will nick one - that's how it often pans out
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:14 PM »
1-0 up at halftime....will do...maybe should be more in front in our favor if the truth is known....
as big sam would say.... we should not be losing this one afterr taking the lead........... bare minimum a point in the bag here......
cmon boro....... they will come at us in the 2nd half.... weather the storm and take it from there. UTFB
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 871
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:25 PM »
We are creating chance after chance but cant finish.What do they do in training?
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:02 PM »
2-0..... penalty or not.... i hope we smash these now..... without getting ahead of myself 0-4 or 0-5 win away from home is always a good-looking scoreline
pleased for Forss but i don't like anyone stepping on toes if Chuba is the penna man...........
CMON BORO
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:02:36 PM by headset
»
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 643
Crabamity
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:20 PM »
Blackpool playing a weird formation and making it easy for us to waltz through them. They seem to overcommit when pressing our defenders, have nothing left in midfield and then a solid bank of 5 at the back. Theyve basically given up the middle of the pitch. They dont seem overly concerned with our fullbacks either. Odd game.
Definitely needed the second goal. They look lost, we should put this to bed.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 467
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:29 PM »
Fucking awesome this
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:01 PM »
Taking the piss and well deserved as well....be interesting to see Saturday's game....I'm not going but ive got it coming in live.......
has he/Carrick turned us around we will soon see at Carrow Road.....some game in the making...UTB.
a big much needed win this away from home
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 467
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:23 PM »
Took Carrick and team 2 weeks to turn this round.
Not because Tav was a loss
Not because McGree, Lenihan etc are shite.
Because this guy knows how to get a team playing.
Expect a new year playoff push.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 871
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:35 PM »
Well done Carrick.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 467
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:30 PM »
Tell u what.
We should fuck Muniz off in January.
He's pointless.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 871
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:03 PM »
Get rid of him and get a proper chimpship striker in.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 6 463
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:45 PM »
he's/carrick has taken us from the relegation spots, so that will do me.......is he taking us to mid-table is now the next target.......
should have stuffed these tonight but 3-0 will do......
let's see what the weekend brings now!....UTFB
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 467
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:28 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:30:03 PM
Get rid of him and get a proper chimpship striker in.
Just get Coburn back will do me
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 871
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:13 PM »
Maybe.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 221
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:58 PM »
That was a performance!
Little nuances in tactical changes have emerged. Tommy Smith allowing Jones to break the shackles of his two markers for example.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 221
Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !!
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:24 PM »
Aberdeen and Hibs let me down for an 8 fold acca!
Only 200 odd quid but getting 8 would be an achievement.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...