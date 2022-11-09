headset

Online



Posts: 6 463





Posts: 6 463 Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « on: Yesterday at 07:16:35 PM »





I'm thinking 2-0 or 3-1 here for Boro......................... let us see what I go with when the teams are out.....





We're Middlesbrough.....................we're Middlesbrough









another midweek online showing from headset!





for those at graft and no pun intended - see the gazette link for updates..............





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/blackpool-vs-middlesbrough-live-early-25467299







can the boro build on the 4points already in the bag as they visit Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool.............. a depleted Blackpool squad by all accounts - can Carricks Boro take advantage of it on the night.......things like that quite often kick us in the teeth................ a wins a win .........if its comfortable win should we get it - all the better!I'm thinking 2-0 or 3-1 here for Boro......................... let us see what I go with when the teams are out.....We're Middlesbrough.....................we're Middlesbroughanother midweek online showing from headset!for those at graft and no pun intended - see the gazette link for updates.............. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:25 PM by headset » Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 463





Posts: 6 463 Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:55:04 PM » bets are on and the beer is going down well for a mid weeker...........................couldn't split 2.0 or 3-1 so done em both in a scorecast





Single @35/1



Marcus Forss, Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Blackpool v Middlesbrough





Single @125/1



Hayden Hackney, Middlesbrough 3-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Blackpool v Middlesbrough



Single @14/1



Dael Fry

Anytime Goalscorer / Blackpool v Middlesbrough



Single @7/2



Isaiah Jones

Anytime Goalscorer / Blackpool v Middlesbrough





Single @7/2



Rodrigo Muniz

First Away Team Goalscorer / Blackpool v Middlesbrough





I have a feeling this fella might trouble us tonight from balls into the box ---- so I had a daft punt on him....Fry will have his hands full tonight with him......................



Single @13/5



Gary Madine

Anytime Goalscorer / Blackpool v Middlesbrough







Happy Punting Folks......UTFB!



Follow Follow Follow!!











Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 463





Posts: 6 463 Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:02:58 PM »





Nice one Jones.......i thnk i will get garlic with my winnings...UTB





we've got super Michael carrick win, lose or draw.... a little dicky bird or more like our lass has just said I have a 12-inch pepperoni coming in tonight after the game.....i did chuckle until she said Pizza ..... the first result of the night goes to headset...Nice one Jones.......i thnk i will get garlic with my winnings...UTBwe've got super Michael carrick Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 643



Crabamity





Posts: 8 643Crabamity Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:21:15 PM » I cant make my mind up with our defence. If they are badly organised/coached or if they have bad luck. The amount of loose balls, ricochets, bounces etc that seem to create chances, possible chances or goals for our opponents borders on daft at times.



Its probably a mix of the two, but bad luck doesnt explain it all. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 463





Posts: 6 463 Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 PM » re the coaching comment, you would hope its not the coaching.... we have a real Madrid/England top c/b as a coach...Woodgate had his problems at times but none of them as a footballer.... he was top draw in that department







if we don't get another one with all these pressure/chances - they will nick one - that's how it often pans out Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 463





Posts: 6 463 Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:38:14 PM »





as big sam would say.... we should not be losing this one afterr taking the lead........... bare minimum a point in the bag here......





cmon boro....... they will come at us in the 2nd half.... weather the storm and take it from there. UTFB 1-0 up at halftime....will do...maybe should be more in front in our favor if the truth is known....as big sam would say.... we should not be losing this one afterr taking the lead........... bare minimum a point in the bag here......cmon boro....... they will come at us in the 2nd half.... weather the storm and take it from there. UTFB Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 463





Posts: 6 463 Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 PM » 2-0..... penalty or not.... i hope we smash these now..... without getting ahead of myself 0-4 or 0-5 win away from home is always a good-looking scoreline





pleased for Forss but i don't like anyone stepping on toes if Chuba is the penna man...........







CMON BORO « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:02:36 PM by headset » Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 643



Crabamity





Posts: 8 643Crabamity Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:05:20 PM » Blackpool playing a weird formation and making it easy for us to waltz through them. They seem to overcommit when pressing our defenders, have nothing left in midfield and then a solid bank of 5 at the back. Theyve basically given up the middle of the pitch. They dont seem overly concerned with our fullbacks either. Odd game.



Definitely needed the second goal. They look lost, we should put this to bed. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 463





Posts: 6 463 Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:16:01 PM » Taking the piss and well deserved as well....be interesting to see Saturday's game....I'm not going but ive got it coming in live.......





has he/Carrick turned us around we will soon see at Carrow Road.....some game in the making...UTB.





a big much needed win this away from home Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 467





Posts: 3 467 Re: Tangerines Vs Middlesbrough - Midweek Matchday Thread !! « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:16:23 PM » Took Carrick and team 2 weeks to turn this round.

Not because Tav was a loss

Not because McGree, Lenihan etc are shite.



Because this guy knows how to get a team playing.

Expect a new year playoff push. Logged