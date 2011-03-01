Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The state pension and benefits could both rise  (Read 61 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 449


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:59:52 PM »
in line with inflation despite the desperate scramble to fill the £60billion hole in the government's finances.

Details sent to the Treasury watchdog ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement are said to factor in increases to match prices.

The move could cost £11billion a year and necessitate even deeper cuts to unprotected departments - but would avoid the Tories breaking more manifesto promises.


no wonder no fucker will go to work & end up living on the tap--- and we attract every rat from other countries to try their luck over here. what a soft touch we are...............

we have OTR telling us we need migrants to fill a jobs black hole and then you read the benefits lot are getting an uplift...................................... Ffs

unless they ain't fit to work-  ............................ no pun intended - (let's face it some are un employable just by looking at them)  rava - get the lazy bastards of the nat king cole and into work......................................




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11402475/State-pension-benefits-set-rise-line-inflation.html
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 867


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:34:35 PM »
Music to the ears of the dinghy boys. More parental homes in Albania.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 886



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:05:55 PM »
Migrants are responsible for our National Debt
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 867


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:11:37 PM »
Plus a hell of a lot of crime and prison costs.
