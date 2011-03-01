headset

Details sent to the Treasury watchdog ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement are said to factor in increases to match prices.



The move could cost £11billion a year and necessitate even deeper cuts to unprotected departments - but would avoid the Tories breaking more manifesto promises.





no wonder no fucker will go to work & end up living on the tap--- and we attract every rat from other countries to try their luck over here. what a soft touch we are...............



we have OTR telling us we need migrants to fill a jobs black hole and then you read the benefits lot are getting an uplift...................................... Ffs



unless they ain't fit to work- ............................ no pun intended - (let's face it some are un employable just by looking at them) - get the lazy bastards of the nat king cole and into work......................................









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11402475/State-pension-benefits-set-rise-line-inflation.html

