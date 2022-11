headset

Online



Posts: 6 463





Posts: 6 463 midweek tricky treble anyone !!! « on: Yesterday at 01:16:53 PM »



Tuesday games - are all connected in some way to boro's current championship league position......



1 of each..............and the Boro game in for added trickiness







Coventry Vs Wigan - Home Win.



Cardiff City Vs Hull City - Draw.



Blackpool Vs Middlesbrough - Away Win.











good luck to those having a midweek punt !!!





single bets once the teams are out......



CMON BORO!







https://www.skysports.com/championship

















why not says the headset..............................Tuesday games - are all connected in some way to boro's current championship league position......1 of each..............and the Boro game in for added trickinessCoventry Vs Wigan - Home Win.Cardiff City Vs Hull City - Draw.Blackpool Vs Middlesbrough - Away Win.good luck to those having a midweek punt !!!single bets once the teams are out......CMON BORO! Logged