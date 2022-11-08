Rutters

Climate Change « on: November 08, 2022, 10:33:50 AM »

Or bump into a politician saying the UK must act now and pay reparations...just show them this graphic.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1589747233129656321 If you ever meet a Tarquin or Jeminma glued to the road or hanging off a motorway gantry.Or bump into a politician saying the UK must act now and pay reparations...just show them this graphic.

Bill Buxton

Re: Climate Change « Reply #1 on: November 08, 2022, 10:56:33 AM » How come the Romans grew grapes as far north of Yorkshire during their occupation of Britain? What was responsible for the warming then? When mankind is long extinct this planet will still be here. Who will save it then? What a bunch of deluded white middle class feckers they are.

Bill Buxton

Re: Climate Change « Reply #5 on: November 08, 2022, 01:11:05 PM » Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They dont seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.

Bill Buxton

Re: Climate Change « Reply #7 on: November 08, 2022, 02:34:11 PM » Nothing wrong at all,yet the BBC et al go on about certain right wing demos as being exclusively white. They pull that card when it suits them. I've never heard that arsehole Jon Snow for example ask why the Eco loons don't seem to attract your ethnics.

kippers

Re: Climate Change « Reply #8 on: November 09, 2022, 09:24:20 PM » What was the USA doing pre 1900 to be the largest global carbon polluters ? Or indeed the UK. Was it steel production for railways or coal burning?



Still, its good to see that Germany reduced its carbon footprint between 1936 and 1945......according to that graph anyway 🤣

Rutters

Re: Climate Change « Reply #9 on: November 09, 2022, 09:59:08 PM » You must be looking at a different graphic to me.



German carbon output was 348m in 1932, jumped to 393m in 1933 when they started preparing for WWII and peaked at 678m in 1943 just before they started losing it.



It only started rising again on the initiation of The Marshall Plan.

kippers

Re: Climate Change « Reply #10 on: November 09, 2022, 10:01:25 PM » Sorry, i was just looking at the ups and downs rather than the numbers.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Climate Change « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:32:50 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 08, 2022, 01:11:05 PM Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They dont seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.



Would be interested in what your scientific credentials are to be able fo determine which of the overwhelming amount of scientific papers supporting global warming are "bad science"