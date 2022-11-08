Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 13, 2022, 08:40:08 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Climate Change
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Climate Change (Read 322 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 909
Climate Change
«
on:
November 08, 2022, 10:33:50 AM »
If you ever meet a Tarquin or Jeminma glued to the road or hanging off a motorway gantry.
Or bump into a politician saying the UK must act now and pay reparations...just show them this graphic.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1589747233129656321
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 876
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #1 on:
November 08, 2022, 10:56:33 AM »
How come the Romans grew grapes as far north of Yorkshire during their occupation of Britain? What was responsible for the warming then? When mankind is long extinct this planet will still be here. Who will save it then? What a bunch of deluded white middle class feckers they are.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 893
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #2 on:
November 08, 2022, 11:36:19 AM »
Is climate change a hoax?
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #3 on:
November 08, 2022, 12:22:14 PM »
Climates change all the time, what's your point?
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 655
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #4 on:
November 08, 2022, 12:26:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 08, 2022, 11:36:19 AM
Is climate change a hoax?
Obvz
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 876
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #5 on:
November 08, 2022, 01:11:05 PM »
Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They dont seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #6 on:
November 08, 2022, 01:49:24 PM »
What's wrong with being white?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 876
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #7 on:
November 08, 2022, 02:34:11 PM »
Nothing wrong at all,yet the BBC et al go on about certain right wing demos as being exclusively white. They pull that card when it suits them. I've never heard that arsehole Jon Snow for example ask why the Eco loons don't seem to attract your ethnics.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 474
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #8 on:
November 09, 2022, 09:24:40 PM »
What was the USA doing pre 1900 to be the largest global carbon polluters ? Or indeed the UK. Was it steel production for railways or coal burning?
Still, its good to see that Germany reduced its carbon footprint between 1936 and 1945......according to that graph anyway 🤣
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #9 on:
November 09, 2022, 09:59:08 PM »
You must be looking at a different graphic to me.
German carbon output was 348m in 1932, jumped to 393m in 1933 when they started preparing for WWII and peaked at 678m in 1943 just before they started losing it.
It only started rising again on the initiation of The Marshall Plan.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 474
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #10 on:
November 09, 2022, 10:01:25 PM »
Sorry, i was just looking at the ups and downs rather than the numbers.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 800
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:32:50 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 08, 2022, 01:11:05 PM
Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They dont seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.
Would be interested in what your scientific credentials are to be able fo determine which of the overwhelming amount of scientific papers supporting global warming are "bad science"
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 893
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 08, 2022, 01:11:05 PM
Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They dont seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.
One of *the* great posts
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 893
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:39:36 PM »
I would guess that human contribution to climate change does not work in such a way that hight outputs in early February result in London underwater on 4th March. It seems to be the cumulative effect of 200 years of industrialisation, accelerated by the tiger economies of Asia and the giant of China joining in.
As a matter of interest, I dont believe well do anything about it until the Thames is up Downing St and the Potomac is in the Oval Office
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 876
Re: Climate Change
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:28:39 PM »
Getting ready to glue yourself to the M25 ?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...