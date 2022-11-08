Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Climate Change  (Read 322 times)
Rutters
« on: November 08, 2022, 10:33:50 AM »
If you ever meet a Tarquin or Jeminma glued to the road or hanging off a motorway gantry.
Or bump into a politician saying the UK must act now and pay reparations...just show them this graphic.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1589747233129656321
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: November 08, 2022, 10:56:33 AM »
How come the Romans grew grapes as far north of Yorkshire during their occupation of Britain? What was responsible for the warming then? When mankind is long extinct this planet will still be here. Who will save it then? What a bunch of deluded white middle class feckers they are.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: November 08, 2022, 11:36:19 AM »
Is climate change a hoax?
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: November 08, 2022, 12:22:14 PM »
Climates change all the time, what's your point?
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: November 08, 2022, 12:26:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 08, 2022, 11:36:19 AM
Is climate change a hoax?

Obvz
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: November 08, 2022, 01:11:05 PM »
Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They dont seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: November 08, 2022, 01:49:24 PM »
What's wrong with being white?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: November 08, 2022, 02:34:11 PM »
Nothing wrong at all,yet the BBC et al go on about certain right wing demos as being exclusively white. They pull that card when it suits them. I've never heard that arsehole Jon Snow for example ask why the Eco loons don't seem to attract your ethnics.
kippers
« Reply #8 on: November 09, 2022, 09:24:40 PM »
What was the USA doing pre 1900 to be the largest global carbon polluters ? Or indeed the UK.  Was it steel production for railways or coal burning?

  Still, its good to see that Germany reduced its carbon footprint between 1936 and 1945......according to that graph anyway 🤣
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: November 09, 2022, 09:59:08 PM »
You must be looking at a different graphic to me.

German carbon output was 348m in 1932, jumped to 393m in 1933 when they started preparing for WWII and peaked at 678m in 1943 just before they started losing it.

It only started rising again on the initiation of The Marshall Plan.
kippers
« Reply #10 on: November 09, 2022, 10:01:25 PM »
Sorry, i was just looking at the ups and downs rather than the numbers.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:32:50 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 08, 2022, 01:11:05 PM
Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They dont seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.

Would be interested in what your scientific credentials are to be able fo determine which of the overwhelming amount of scientific papers supporting global warming are "bad science"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 08, 2022, 01:11:05 PM
Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They dont seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.

 monkey monkey monkey monkey monkey

One of *the* great posts  :alf:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:39:36 PM »
I would guess that human contribution to climate change does not work in such a way that hight outputs in early February result in London underwater on 4th March. It seems to be the cumulative effect of 200 years of industrialisation, accelerated by the tiger economies of Asia and the giant of China joining in.

As a matter of interest, I dont believe well do anything about it until the Thames is up Downing St and the Potomac is in the Oval Office
Bill Buxton
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:28:39 PM »
Getting ready to glue yourself to the M25 ?
