Rutters

Climate Change « on: Yesterday at 10:33:50 AM »

Or bump into a politician saying the UK must act now and pay reparations...just show them this graphic.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1589747233129656321 If you ever meet a Tarquin or Jeminma glued to the road or hanging off a motorway gantry.Or bump into a politician saying the UK must act now and pay reparations...just show them this graphic.

Bill Buxton

Re: Climate Change « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:56:33 AM » How come the Romans grew grapes as far north of Yorkshire during their occupation of Britain? What was responsible for the warming then? When mankind is long extinct this planet will still be here. Who will save it then? What a bunch of deluded white middle class feckers they are.

Rutters

Re: Climate Change « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:22:14 PM » Climates change all the time, what's your point?

Bill Buxton

Re: Climate Change « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:11:05 PM » Climate change may not be a hoax but just a product of poor science. Science changes all the time.When you look at the scrotes who do all the demonstrating they do look to be of a certain socioeconomic class, and very very white. They donít seem to have jobs and to me appear unhinged.

Bill Buxton

Re: Climate Change « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:34:11 PM » Nothing wrong at all,yet the BBC et al go on about certain right wing demos as being exclusively white. They pull that card when it suits them. I've never heard that arsehole Jon Snow for example ask why the Eco loons don't seem to attract your ethnics.

kippers

Posts: 3 471 Re: Climate Change « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:24:40 PM » What was the USA doing pre 1900 to be the largest global carbon polluters ? Or indeed the UK. Was it steel production for railways or coal burning?



Rutters

Posts: 909 Re: Climate Change « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:59:08 PM » You must be looking at a different graphic to me.



German carbon output was 348m in 1932, jumped to 393m in 1933 when they started preparing for WWII and peaked at 678m in 1943 just before they started losing it.



