November 08, 2022, 11:29:41 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Climate Change
Author
Topic: Climate Change (Read 9 times)
Rutters
Posts: 903
Climate Change
Today
at 10:33:50 AM
If you ever meet a Tarquin or Jeminma glued to the road or hanging off a motorway gantry.
Or bump into a politician saying the UK must act now and pay reparations...just show them this graphic.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1589747233129656321
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 862
Re: Climate Change
Today
at 10:56:33 AM
How come the Romans grew grapes as far north of Yorkshire during their occupation of Britain? What was responsible for the warming then? When mankind is long extinct this planet will still be here. Who will save it then? What a bunch of deluded white middle class feckers they are.
