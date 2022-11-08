Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 08, 2022
Sky Sports plan to make T20 World Cup final
« on: Today at 09:15:08 AM »
final available for FREE should England beat India... with Channel 4 the most likely partner after similar deals to show 2019 50-over triumph and climax to 2021 F1 season


you have tip your hat to sky if they do it - should england qualify....


It's a shame many sports are no longer on terrestrial tv....

I spent many hours back in the day as a kid watching the English cricket team on terrestrial telly and match of the day for footie..........


i would imagine not every household has sky meaning many youngsters miss out on sport


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11399679/Sky-Sports-plan-make-Twenty20-World-Cup-final-available-free-England-beat-India.html
