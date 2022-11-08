headset

Offline



Posts: 6 442





Posts: 6 442 Sky Sports plan to make T20 World Cup final « on: Today at 09:15:08 AM »





you have tip your hat to sky if they do it - should england qualify....





It's a shame many sports are no longer on terrestrial tv....



I spent many hours back in the day as a kid watching the English cricket team on terrestrial telly and match of the day for footie..........





i would imagine not every household has sky meaning many youngsters miss out on sport





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11399679/Sky-Sports-plan-make-Twenty20-World-Cup-final-available-free-England-beat-India.html

final available for FREE should England beat India... with Channel 4 the most likely partner after similar deals to show 2019 50-over triumph and climax to 2021 F1 seasonyou have tip your hat to sky if they do it - should england qualify....It's a shame many sports are no longer on terrestrial tv....I spent many hours back in the day as a kid watching the English cricket team on terrestrial telly and match of the day for footie..........i would imagine not every household has sky meaning many youngsters miss out on sport Logged