Author Topic: We have built our dream home in Albania  (Read 47 times)
using money our son sent  after he illegally snuck into the UK........................


THIS couples impressive home in Albania was built using cash sent back by their son  who illegally sneaked into Britain......................................

says it all.... taking the piss out of the British taxpayer & public.......

and some of the weirdo0s in this country are happy for it to happen...


turn them back and get them out!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20353463/albania-mansion-built-son-money-immigration-uk/
I won't believe it until I see it on the BBC.
Boreme are all for it.
