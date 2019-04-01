headset

Posts: 6 427 Electric vehicle battery firm - To Bring Jobs to Teesside « on: Yesterday at 07:17:17 AM »







Electric vehicle battery firm set to build multi-million-pound Teesside facility in jobs boost

The mega-recycling plant would create 100 to 200 jobs by 2025 and hundreds more during its construction..







well done all involved in making it happen ...............................





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/electric-vehicle-battery-firm-set-25447932















MF(c) DOOM

Its not happened yet. Ben Houchen is quick to announce these things as done deals but then they seem to stall or collapse down the line. Like the GE rebewables turbine factory announced for Teesworks with great fanfare before GE pulled out after years of stalling. Houchen was still claiming the deal was going ahead months after the press reported GE were bailing on it, which they eventually did. Its not happened yet. Ben Houchen is quick to announce these things as done deals but then they seem to stall or collapse down the line. Like the GE rebewables turbine factory announced for Teesworks with great fanfare before GE pulled out after years of stalling. Houchen was still claiming the deal was going ahead months after the press reported GE were bailing on it, which they eventually did. Logged

Posts: 4 797 Re: Electric vehicle battery firm - To Bring Jobs to Teesside « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:02:36 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 12:29:24 PM Too right.



Compared to all the inward investment, development opportunities, jobs, growth and infrastructure expenditure Andy McDonald and Dave Budd attracted, Houchen's done nowt.



Ben Houchen is spending government money that was ringfenced for metropolitan mayors so that funding was never available to others. The opaque and unorthadox way teeswork money is being spent is being highlighted by Private Eye and I will be amazed if over the next few years the whole thing will not be front page news



