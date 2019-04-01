headset

headset

Posts: 6 427 Electric vehicle battery firm - To Bring Jobs to Teesside







Electric vehicle battery firm set to build multi-million-pound Teesside facility in jobs boost

The mega-recycling plant would create 100 to 200 jobs by 2025 and hundreds more during its construction..







well done all involved in making it happen ...............................





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/electric-vehicle-battery-firm-set-25447932















MF(c) DOOM

MF(c) DOOM

Its not happened yet. Ben Houchen is quick to announce these things as done deals but then they seem to stall or collapse down the line. Like the GE rebewables turbine factory announced for Teesworks with great fanfare before GE pulled out after years of stalling. Houchen was still claiming the deal was going ahead months after the press reported GE were bailing on it, which they eventually did.