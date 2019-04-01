Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Electric vehicle battery firm - To Bring Jobs to Teesside  (Read 134 times)
never knock new jobs to the area!........................



Electric vehicle battery firm set to build multi-million-pound Teesside facility in jobs boost
The mega-recycling plant would create 100 to 200 jobs by 2025 and hundreds more during its construction..



well done all involved in making it happen ...............................


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/electric-vehicle-battery-firm-set-25447932
Bloody tories
Its not happened yet. Ben Houchen is quick to announce these things as done deals but then they seem to stall or collapse down the line. Like the GE rebewables turbine factory announced for Teesworks with great fanfare before GE pulled out after years of stalling. Houchen was still claiming the deal was going ahead months after the press reported GE were bailing on it, which they eventually did.
Too right.

Compared to all the inward investment, development opportunities, jobs, growth and infrastructure expenditure Andy McDonald and Dave Budd attracted, Houchen's done nowt.
Ben Houchen is spending government money that was ringfenced for metropolitan mayors so that funding was never available to others. The opaque and unorthadox way teeswork money is being spent is being highlighted by Private Eye and I will be amazed if over the next few years the whole thing will not be front page news

Houchen, like Preston are slick on PR and Facebook but substance is questionable. Look at middlesbroughs much vaunted projects, half built residential stood still and fancy new office blocks stood empty. Its all smoke and mirrors.
Andy McDonald and Dave Budd couldn't even deliver smoke and mirrors.

Unless you can show us examples of their rigour, acumen and allure?


In other news....

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/work-start-uk-first-teesside-25452577#source=breaking-news
« Last Edit: Today at 02:30:41 PM by Rutters » Logged
Do you know, I missed that that project was in the bin also. Fuck me.  souey souey
