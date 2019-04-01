Too right.
Compared to all the inward investment, development opportunities, jobs, growth and infrastructure expenditure Andy McDonald and Dave Budd attracted, Houchen's done nowt.
Ben Houchen is spending government money that was ringfenced for metropolitan mayors so that funding was never available to others. The opaque and unorthadox way teeswork money is being spent is being highlighted by Private Eye and I will be amazed if over the next few years the whole thing will not be front page news
Houchen, like Preston are slick on PR and Facebook but substance is questionable. Look at middlesbroughs much vaunted projects, half built residential stood still and fancy new office blocks stood empty. Its all smoke and mirrors.