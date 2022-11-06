Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Brits will get an extra bank holiday  (Read 41 times)
next year to celebrate Coronation of King Charles


a big up for Charles giving us another bank holiday


GSTK ...:ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20337477/coronation-king-charles-celebrations-brits-bank-holiday/
