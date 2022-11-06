Welcome,
November 06, 2022, 09:03:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Brits will get an extra bank holiday
Author
Topic: Brits will get an extra bank holiday (Read 41 times)
headset
Brits will get an extra bank holiday
next year to celebrate Coronation of King Charles
a big up for Charles giving us another bank holiday
GSTK ...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20337477/coronation-king-charles-celebrations-brits-bank-holiday/
