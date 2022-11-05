Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Sand Dancers - South Shields - Live on BBC 1
Today at 09:21:52 AM
sat listening to talkspost and, Kevin Phillips came on and it just reminded me the sand dancers are on BB1 live today in the FA Cup - I think i will make a point of watching that....... I'm might have a cheeky punt non league Shields


MON THE SHIELDS



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/fa-cup
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:41:31 PM
I've had a sneaky nicker on a SS - scorecast....................




Dylan Mottley-Henry, South Shields F.C. 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / South Shields F.C. v Forest Green 60/1 :mido:


everyone loves an underdog!!
