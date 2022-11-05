Welcome,
November 05, 2022, 03:57:48 PM
Sand Dancers - South Shields - Live on BBC 1
Author
Topic: Sand Dancers - South Shields - Live on BBC 1
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 408
Sand Dancers - South Shields - Live on BBC 1
«
on:
Today
at 09:21:52 AM »
sat listening to talkspost and, Kevin Phillips came on and it just reminded me the sand dancers are on BB1 live today in the FA Cup - I think i will make a point of watching that....... I'm might have a cheeky punt non league Shields
MON THE SHIELDS
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/fa-cup
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 408
Re: Sand Dancers - South Shields - Live on BBC 1
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:41:31 PM »
I've had a sneaky nicker on a SS - scorecast....................
Dylan Mottley-Henry, South Shields F.C. 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / South Shields F.C. v Forest Green 60/1
everyone loves an underdog!!
