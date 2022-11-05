Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Notorious Manchester club The Hacienda  (Read 388 times)
headset
« on: November 05, 2022, 09:13:48 AM »
where stars from Noel Gallagher to Madonna partied with drugged-up ravers....

a good article on the great club itself and a documentary out tonight on TV for all you golden oldie ravers/dance music lovers.................. I did the great club a few times ----- full of doves of course : monkey

I will say the northeast scene back then was just as good if not better!


can you feel the ecstasy - take it away my DJ................


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/20329520/inside-notorious-manchester-club-the-hacienda/
headset
« Reply #1 on: November 05, 2022, 01:05:56 PM »
sounds of the Hacienda



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzqhRicKCLM&ab_
headset
« Reply #2 on: November 05, 2022, 01:10:29 PM »
another back in the day classic from the once great manchester club!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPLvWwMlnZU&ab_channel
headset
« Reply #3 on: November 05, 2022, 01:14:14 PM »
it wouldn't be the hacienda without one from the happy mondays ---- top of the trolley - belter of a tune


taking you right back in time!!........sounds of the ecstasy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAEcU-cxUGM&ab_channel=
headset
« Reply #4 on: November 07, 2022, 07:10:37 AM »
another one from the manchester dance scene...................


a classic from k-klass.............quality!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZcMgZYnN20&ab_channel
headset
« Reply #5 on: November 08, 2022, 07:55:51 AM »
another belter from those madchester days



classic!!!


can you feel & taste the Ecstacy........................

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLcKmOwRk_c&ab_channel=PrimalScream
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:06:55 PM »
Had one of life's happier moment's in there one night, back in my roadie days. Grabbed someone by the throat and told the Cockney Cunt to fuck off. Only time I met Garry Bushell!
