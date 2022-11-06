Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 06, 2022
headsets weekend moneyspinner
headset
Posts: 6 412


Yesterday at 08:26:15 AM
It's that time again..................yes it's tricky treble time...............

time to take on the bookies as towersy would often say in his pomp - he ain't no ted loon though mcl


well as ever its a couple of goes on the horses to get things underway...................


first off an e/w barney rubble  - this one is for any pavement dancers out there monkey


13.30 Doncaster - Misty Dancer

14.11 Aintree - Al Dancer



Now for a little reverse forecast again after last week's little win......................


13.36 Aintree......

Ree Okka
Doctor Ken



Now for today's tricky......................... all in the premier league 1 of each

Leeds V Bournemouth (h)

Notts Forest V Brentford (a)

Wolves V Brighton (d)


as always ..............good luck and happy punting lads & lasses out there having a cheeky dabble!!


https://www.skysports.com/football
headset
Posts: 6 412


Reply #1 on: Today at 04:42:30 PM
after spending the afternoon the good lady - it looks like I've missed some good games/results this super Sunday.........

It looks like Arsenal can now be deemed the real deal and genuine title contender alongside Pep's Man City..... after bagging the three points away to Chelsea today. A big result is that.

now a horrible thought but are the Geordies going to enter said title race  - surely not say the rest of the northeast - i tell you what don't rule it out - i keep expecting them to slip up and fade away they don't though .... this long world cup break etc..............might shake things up when they all return....so that cant be ignored in the premier league title race. Winning well at the Saints today not an easy place to go.



anyhow my bets are for the final Super Sunday game - a big one that sees both sides needing a win today..............as usual im punting on LFC. to win. With goals in this one

Nunez 1st goal 3.1 Liverpool.

VVD anytime scorer

Bentancur anytime  scorer for Spurs


enjoy the rest of sunper sunday & its Live! :beer: :beer:



https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-vs-liverpool/464782
