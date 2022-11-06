ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

ComeOnBoro.com

ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

headsets weekend moneyspinner Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner (Read 107 times) 0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic. headset

Offline



Posts: 6 412





Posts: 6 412 headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Yesterday at 08:26:15 AM »



time to take on the bookies as towersy would often say in his pomp - he ain't no ted loon though





well as ever its a couple of goes on the horses to get things underway...................





first off an e/w barney rubble - this one is for any pavement dancers out there





13.30 Doncaster - Misty Dancer



14.11 Aintree - Al Dancer







Now for a little reverse forecast again after last week's little win......................





13.36 Aintree......



Ree Okka

Doctor Ken







Now for today's tricky......................... all in the premier league 1 of each



Leeds V Bournemouth (h)



Notts Forest V Brentford (a)



Wolves V Brighton (d)





as always ..............good luck and happy punting lads & lasses out there having a cheeky dabble!!





https://www.skysports.com/football























It's that time again..................yes it's tricky treble time...............time to take on the bookies as towersy would often say in his pomp - he ain't no ted loon thoughwell as ever its a couple of goes on the horses to get things underway...................first off an e/w barney rubble - this one is for any pavement dancers out there13.30 Doncaster - Misty Dancer14.11 Aintree - Al DancerNow for a little reverse forecast again after last week's little win......................13.36 Aintree......Ree OkkaDoctor KenNow for today's tricky......................... all in the premier league 1 of eachLeeds V Bournemouth (h)Notts Forest V Brentford (a)Wolves V Brighton (d)as always ..............good luck and happy punting lads & lasses out there having a cheeky dabble!! Logged headset

Offline



Posts: 6 412





Posts: 6 412 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:42:30 PM »



It looks like Arsenal can now be deemed the real deal and genuine title contender alongside Pep's Man City..... after bagging the three points away to Chelsea today. A big result is that.



now a horrible thought but are the Geordies going to enter said title race - surely not say the rest of the northeast - i tell you what don't rule it out - i keep expecting them to slip up and fade away they don't though .... this long world cup break etc..............might shake things up when they all return....so that cant be ignored in the premier league title race. Winning well at the Saints today not an easy place to go.







anyhow my bets are for the final Super Sunday game - a big one that sees both sides needing a win today..............as usual im punting on LFC. to win. With goals in this one



Nunez 1st goal 3.1 Liverpool.



VVD anytime scorer



Bentancur anytime scorer for Spurs





enjoy the rest of sunper sunday & its Live!







https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-vs-liverpool/464782

after spending the afternoon the good lady - it looks like I've missed some good games/results this super Sunday.........It looks like Arsenal can now be deemed the real deal and genuine title contender alongside Pep's Man City..... after bagging the three points away to Chelsea today. A big result is that.now a horrible thought but are the Geordies going to enter said title race - surely not say the rest of the northeast - i tell you what don't rule it out - i keep expecting them to slip up and fade away they don't though .... this long world cup break etc..............might shake things up when they all return....so that cant be ignored in the premier league title race. Winning well at the Saints today not an easy place to go.anyhow my bets are for the final Super Sunday game - a big one that sees both sides needing a win today..............as usual im punting on LFC. to win. With goals in this oneNunez 1st goal 3.1 Liverpool.VVD anytime scorerBentancur anytime scorer for Spursenjoy the rest of sunper sunday & its Live! Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

