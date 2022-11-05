Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 05, 2022
headsets weekend moneyspinner
Today at 08:26:15 AM
It's that time again..................yes it's tricky treble time...............

time to take on the bookies as towersy would often say in his pomp - he ain't no ted loon though mcl


well as ever its a couple of goes on the horses to get things underway...................


first off an e/w barney rubble  - this one is for any pavement dancers out there monkey


13.30 Doncaster - Misty Dancer

14.11 Aintree - Al Dancer



Now for a little reverse forecast again after last week's little win......................


13.36 Aintree......

Ree Okka
Doctor Ken



Now for today's tricky......................... all in the premier league 1 of each

Leeds V Bournemouth (h)

Notts Forest V Brentford (a)

Wolves V Brighton (d)


as always ..............good luck and happy punting lads & lasses out there having a cheeky dabble!!


https://www.skysports.com/football
