time to take on the bookies as towersy would often say in his pomp - he ain't no ted loon though





well as ever its a couple of goes on the horses to get things underway...................





first off an e/w barney rubble - this one is for any pavement dancers out there





13.30 Doncaster - Misty Dancer



14.11 Aintree - Al Dancer







Now for a little reverse forecast again after last week's little win......................





13.36 Aintree......



Ree Okka

Doctor Ken







Now for today's tricky......................... all in the premier league 1 of each



Leeds V Bournemouth (h)



Notts Forest V Brentford (a)



Wolves V Brighton (d)





as always ..............good luck and happy punting lads & lasses out there having a cheeky dabble!!





