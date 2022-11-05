It's that time again..................yes it's tricky treble time...............
time to take on the bookies as towersy would often say in his pomp - he ain't no ted loon though
well as ever its a couple of goes on the horses to get things underway...................
first off an e/w barney rubble - this one is for any pavement dancers out there
13.30 Doncaster - Misty Dancer
14.11 Aintree - Al Dancer
Now for a little reverse forecast again after last week's little win......................
13.36 Aintree......
Ree Okka
Doctor Ken
Now for today's tricky......................... all in the premier league 1 of each
Leeds V Bournemouth (h)
Notts Forest V Brentford (a)
Wolves V Brighton (d)
as always ..............good luck and happy punting lads & lasses out there having a cheeky dabble!!