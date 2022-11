Bernie

Posts: 7 804 Labour Logic « on: Today at 12:23:17 AM »



A man in his 30's has raped a young lad in a hotel housing migrants.

Diane Abbot is blaming Suella Braverman who is trying to halt the flow of migrants.



How the hell is it her fault?



https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1588158246900174851?cxt=HHwWhsC8mdvgooosAAAA



Stella Creasy, another far left crank makes a similar claim



https://twitter.com/stellacreasy/status/1588124805227847681?cxt=HHwWgoC9qZPGk4osAAAA



