headset

Offline



Posts: 6 386





Posts: 6 386 Vladimir Putin « on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 PM »





interesting take on things.....a proper roll of butter that for sure... that needs taking out............................







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20160557/putin-parkinsons-pancreatic-cancer-russian-insider-reveals/ BOMBSHELL leaked spy documents appear to confirm Vladimir Putin does have early stage Parkinson's disease and pancreatic canceinteresting take on things.....a proper roll of butter that for sure... that needs taking out............................ Logged