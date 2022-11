headset

Online



Posts: 6 373





Posts: 6 373 Keep politics and virtue-signalling out of the Qatar World Cup « on: Today at 07:25:11 PM »



he is right in a lot of respects in his article is Piers............



would a big-name player ever drop/pull out of a big tournament - not a chance







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/20288853/piers-morgan-qatar-world-cup/





so we can enjoy it Ė if players donít like it, donít gohe is right in a lot of respects in his article is Piers............would a big-name player ever drop/pull out of a big tournament - not a chance Logged