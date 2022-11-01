Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Barcelona line up Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
now that would be a right kick in the teeth for the gunners if they come and get him.

unsure of him at first but I do like the cut of Arteta and his current Arsenal team.

he has served his time both under Pep and now at Arsenal,,,. so he is heading o for or might now be tagged as the real deal when it comes to management - still trophyless you might say but his stock is high and rising.

could anyone turn Barcelona or Real Madrid down if they genuinely want you player or manager - im not sure many would.

Spanish as well.... one to keep n eye on


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20287034/mikel-arteta-barcelona-arsenal-xavi-hernandez/
