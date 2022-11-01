headset

Barcelona line up Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta



unsure of him at first but I do like the cut of Arteta and his current Arsenal team.



he has served his time both under Pep and now at Arsenal,,,. so he is heading o for or might now be tagged as the real deal when it comes to management - still trophyless you might say but his stock is high and rising.



could anyone turn Barcelona or Real Madrid down if they genuinely want you player or manager - im not sure many would.



Spanish as well.... one to keep n eye on





