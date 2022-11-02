yes, headsets gracing you with his time for this midweek clash with the tigers.
can the boro bag a win for this midweek special appearance by the man himself headset - always pleased to keep you entertained on game day!
MFC win for me tonight after letting that point/s slip at the weekend.
time to record that first win with Carrick in charge.
i will be back later with some bets - feel free to leave your match day boro prediction you lurkers out there or pop in and say hello - I don't bite!!
time to wolf a parmo down to get a bit of a lining on the stomach - it's a night in on the hit n miss for this one
CMON BORO
FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!!https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/hull-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25405791