can the boro bag a win for this midweek special appearance by the man himself headset - always pleased to keep you entertained on game day!



MFC win for me tonight after letting that point/s slip at the weekend.



time to record that first win with Carrick in charge.



i will be back later with some bets - feel free to leave your match day boro prediction you lurkers out there or pop in and say hello - I don't bite!!





time to wolf a parmo down to get a bit of a lining on the stomach - it's a night in on the hit n miss for this one



CMON BORO



FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/hull-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25405791



a good appointment IMO.



i think he has it in him to make it this fella - that said the Hull job will go along way to proving me right or wrong..



he was a big part of Rooney doing ok over here at the rams i woud say.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20290678/hull-city-liam-rosenior-new-manager-derby/ SENIOR ROLE Hull City have agreement in place to appoint ex-interim Derby boss and former player Liam Rosenior as new managera good appointment IMO.i think he has it in him to make it this fella - that said the Hull job will go along way to proving me right or wrong..he was a big part of Rooney doing ok over here at the rams i woud say. Logged

may the forss be with you





Single @80/1



Marcus Forss, Middlesbrough 3-1





Single @40/1



Riley McGree, Middlesbrough 2-0





Single @15/1



Dael Fry

Anytime Goalscorer / Hull v Middlesbrough





Single @17/4



Isaiah Jones

Anytime Goalscorer / Hull v Middlesbrough





Single @11/2



Rodrigo Muniz

Last Goal Scorer / Hull v Middlesbrough







UTB!





CMON CHUBA & Boro don't blow this lead like we did Saturday.





very very early buT a big 3pts if we can get them......





time for the defence to stand up and be counted here...... or can we get another..





can we get the win is the bit on every boro fan's lips.



i will take a scrappy 1.0 after 90 minutes - another goal however from us will settle me down..



the game is in our hands as they say - it's what we do with it now.



i wouldn't like to see us sit back for 45 mins like..

cmon boro

Posts: 3 462 Re: Tigers Vs Boro midweek matchday thread!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:39:44 PM » Looking good since we scored.

