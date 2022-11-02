Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tigers Vs Boro midweek matchday thread!!  (Read 193 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset







« on: Yesterday at 06:36:47 PM »
yes, headsets gracing you with his time for this midweek clash with the tigers.

can the boro bag a win for this midweek special appearance by the man himself headset - always pleased to keep you entertained on game day!

MFC win for me tonight after letting that point/s slip at the weekend.

time to record that first win with Carrick in charge.

i will be back later with some bets - feel free to leave your match day boro prediction you lurkers out there or pop in and say hello - I don't bite!!  mcl


time to wolf a parmo down to get a bit of a lining on the stomach - it's a night in on the hit n miss for this one

CMON BORO

FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/hull-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25405791
headset







« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:52:16 PM »
SENIOR ROLE Hull City have agreement in place to appoint ex-interim Derby boss and former player Liam Rosenior as new manager

a good appointment IMO.

i think he has it in him to make it this fella - that said the Hull job will go along way to proving me right or wrong..

he was a big part of Rooney doing ok over here at the rams i woud say.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20290678/hull-city-liam-rosenior-new-manager-derby/
headset







« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:55:58 PM »
the line up is out & bets placed................................

may the forss be with you


Single  @80/1

Marcus Forss, Middlesbrough 3-1


Single  @40/1

Riley McGree, Middlesbrough 2-0


Single  @15/1

Dael Fry
Anytime Goalscorer / Hull v Middlesbrough


Single  @17/4

Isaiah Jones
Anytime Goalscorer / Hull v Middlesbrough


Single  @11/2

Rodrigo Muniz
Last Goal Scorer / Hull v Middlesbrough



UTB!
headset







« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:13:49 PM »
the teams for those without sky and  who might be at George Raft - as always no pun intended mcl



we've got super michael carrick :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/football/hull-city-vs-middlesbrough/468042
Bill Buxton







« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:57:37 PM »
Two yellow cards in first eight minutes. Totally bloody useless.
headset







« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:00:20 PM »
the first sitter of the night missed.just then....... we don't want to see many of them ...akpom on that occasion.
headset







« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:20:28 PM »
he might have cream-crackered my forecast bets up, but you know what who gives a flying....

CMON CHUBA  & Boro don't blow this lead like we did Saturday.


very very early buT a big 3pts if we can get them......


time for the defence to stand up and be counted here...... or can we get another..


headset







« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 PM »
top tackle from the lighthouse
headset







« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:39:04 PM »
1 nowt up at 1/2 time - big sam would say don't be losing this one now we are in front.


can we get the win is the bit on every boro fan's lips.

i will take a scrappy 1.0 after 90 minutes - another goal however from us will settle me down..

the game is in our hands as they say - it's what we do with it now.

i wouldn't like to see us sit back for 45 mins like..
cmon boro
kippers







« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:39:44 PM »
Looking good since we scored.
Carrick and Woody seemed to have worked out that our midfield werent working together before the goal.
headset







« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:04:47 PM »
getting pushed back here - its not a good sign due our track record of conceding
headset







« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:10:32 PM »
it was coming ....bollox this one up with a defeat and that's us looking like a league 1 side even this early in the season..........................................................................................


and as i just say that we notch one to go back in front... ...YES >:mido:


that will do me..



CMON BORO
headset







« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 PM »
a naughty miss that - from Giles ......thankfully we are in front....


3 points coming back to Teesside tonight!


Bring on the Robins!!!
headset







« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:43:04 PM »
WE'RE MIDDLESBROUGH :mido:


WE'VE GOT SUPER MICHAEL CARRICK :mido:
Ben G









« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:26:48 PM »
Giles can cross a ball but little else.

Chuba is like a man possessed and hes given me a chubby on!
Tory Cunt
