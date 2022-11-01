Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 01, 2022, 08:15:42 PM
Tigers Vs Boro midweek matchday thread!!
headset
« on: Today at 06:36:47 PM »
yes, headsets gracing you with his time for this midweek clash with the tigers.

can the boro bag a win for this midweek special appearance by the man himself headset - always pleased to keep you entertained on game day!

MFC win for me tonight after letting that point/s slip at the weekend.

time to record that first win with Carrick in charge.

i will be back later with some bets - feel free to leave your match day boro prediction you lurkers out there or pop in and say hello - I don't bite!!  mcl


time to wolf a parmo down to get a bit of a lining on the stomach - it's a night in on the hit n miss for this one

CMON BORO

FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/hull-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25405791
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:52:16 PM »
SENIOR ROLE Hull City have agreement in place to appoint ex-interim Derby boss and former player Liam Rosenior as new manager

a good appointment IMO.

i think he has it in him to make it this fella - that said the Hull job will go along way to proving me right or wrong..

he was a big part of Rooney doing ok over here at the rams i woud say.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20290678/hull-city-liam-rosenior-new-manager-derby/
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:55:58 PM »
the line up is out & bets placed................................

may the forss be with you


Single  @80/1

Marcus Forss, Middlesbrough 3-1


Single  @40/1

Riley McGree, Middlesbrough 2-0


Single  @15/1

Dael Fry
Anytime Goalscorer / Hull v Middlesbrough


Single  @17/4

Isaiah Jones
Anytime Goalscorer / Hull v Middlesbrough


Single  @11/2

Rodrigo Muniz
Last Goal Scorer / Hull v Middlesbrough



UTB!
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:13:49 PM »
the teams for those without sky and  who might be at George Raft - as always no pun intended mcl



we've got super michael carrick :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/football/hull-city-vs-middlesbrough/468042
