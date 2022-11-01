headset

Tigers Vs Boro midweek matchday thread!! « on: Today at 06:36:47 PM »



can the boro bag a win for this midweek special appearance by the man himself headset - always pleased to keep you entertained on game day!



MFC win for me tonight after letting that point/s slip at the weekend.



time to record that first win with Carrick in charge.



i will be back later with some bets - feel free to leave your match day boro prediction you lurkers out there or pop in and say hello - I don't bite!!





time to wolf a parmo down to get a bit of a lining on the stomach - it's a night in on the hit n miss for this one



CMON BORO



FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!!





