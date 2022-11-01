Welcome,
Boreme and Suella Braverman
Author
Topic: Boreme and Suella Braverman (Read 511 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 860
Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
on:
November 01, 2022, 01:13:56 PM
Shes driving them loopy. Good on her. If 40,000 Albanian wasters illegally washing up on our shores isnt an invasion then I dont know what is.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 608
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #1 on:
November 01, 2022, 06:55:20 PM
How can all these people be turning up when Boris and Nigel said Brexit would stop it? You don't think they were fibbing do you?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 860
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #2 on:
November 01, 2022, 06:59:27 PM
I dont think Boris could care less about the invasion. He never did. The only reason they are turning up is because the government wont stop them. On the other hand if Sir Kneelalot Smarmer gets to become PM then its complete open house to the whole world.
Bernie
Posts: 7 803
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #3 on:
November 03, 2022, 10:38:56 AM
They've declared her to be a fascist
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 860
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #4 on:
November 03, 2022, 03:01:58 PM
Yes I saw that. However anyone who doesnt live in their echo chamber is by definition a fascist. What a bunch of wankers they are.
Rutters
Posts: 898
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #5 on:
November 04, 2022, 07:17:03 PM
Don't ridicule them, pity them.
Imagine being so insecure in your opinion that you block out all others.
btw that's what fascism really is.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 860
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:26:03 PM
That's the irony of their stance wanting to ban people left right and centre.
Rutters
Posts: 898
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:32:01 PM
I think you'll find it's just 'right'.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 153
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:43 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 02:32:01 PM
I think you'll find it's just 'right'.
Spot on, now valiantly trying to defend the hypocrite G Neville ......one of their own obviously , apart ftom his millions & his qatar tv work
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 860
Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:31:53 PM
There is a poster on Boreme called Smalltown. Is he a little bit mental?
