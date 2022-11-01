Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 859





Posts: 5 859 Boreme and Suella Braverman « on: November 01, 2022, 01:13:56 PM » Shes driving them loopy. Good on her. If 40,000 Albanian wasters illegally washing up on our shores isnt an invasion then I dont know what is. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 608





Posts: 7 608 Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman « Reply #1 on: November 01, 2022, 06:55:20 PM » How can all these people be turning up when Boris and Nigel said Brexit would stop it? You don't think they were fibbing do you? Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 859





Posts: 5 859 Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman « Reply #2 on: November 01, 2022, 06:59:27 PM » I dont think Boris could care less about the invasion. He never did. The only reason they are turning up is because the government wont stop them. On the other hand if Sir Kneelalot Smarmer gets to become PM then its complete open house to the whole world. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 859





Posts: 5 859 Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman « Reply #4 on: November 03, 2022, 03:01:58 PM » Yes I saw that. However anyone who doesnt live in their echo chamber is by definition a fascist. What a bunch of wankers they are. Logged