Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 859





Posts: 5 859 Boreme and Suella Braverman « on: November 01, 2022, 01:13:56 PM » Sheís driving them loopy. Good on her. If 40,000 Albanian wasters illegally washing up on our shores isnít an invasion then I donít know what is. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 608





Posts: 7 608 Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman « Reply #1 on: November 01, 2022, 06:55:20 PM » How can all these people be turning up when Boris and Nigel said Brexit would stop it? You don't think they were fibbing do you? Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 859





Posts: 5 859 Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman « Reply #2 on: November 01, 2022, 06:59:27 PM » I donít think Boris could care less about the invasion. He never did. The only reason they are turning up is because the government wonít stop them. On the other hand if Sir Kneelalot Smarmer gets to become PM then itís complete open house to the whole world. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 859





Posts: 5 859 Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman « Reply #4 on: November 03, 2022, 03:01:58 PM » Yes I saw that. However anyone who doesnít live in their echo chamber is by definition a fascist. What a bunch of wankers they are. Logged