Author Topic: Boreme and Suella Braverman  (Read 365 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: November 01, 2022, 01:13:56 PM »
Shes driving them loopy. Good on her. If 40,000 Albanian wasters illegally washing up on our shores isnt an invasion then I dont know what is.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: November 01, 2022, 06:55:20 PM »
How can all these people be turning up when Boris and Nigel said Brexit would stop it? You don't think they were fibbing do you?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: November 01, 2022, 06:59:27 PM »
I dont think Boris could care less about the invasion. He never did. The only reason they are turning up is because the government wont stop them. On the other hand if Sir Kneelalot Smarmer gets to become PM then its complete open house to the whole world.
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: November 03, 2022, 10:38:56 AM »
They've declared her to be a fascist   :steptoe:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: November 03, 2022, 03:01:58 PM »
Yes I saw that. However anyone who doesnt live in their echo chamber is by definition a fascist. What a bunch of wankers they are.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:17:03 PM »
Don't ridicule them, pity them.

Imagine being so insecure in your opinion that you block out all others.

btw that's what fascism really is.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:26:03 PM »
That's the irony of their stance wanting to ban people left right and centre.
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:32:01 PM »
I think you'll find it's just 'right'.
