Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 858





Posts: 5 858

Re: Boreme and Suella Braverman « Reply #2 on: November 01, 2022, 06:59:27 PM » I dont think Boris could care less about the invasion. He never did. The only reason they are turning up is because the government wont stop them. On the other hand if Sir Kneelalot Smarmer gets to become PM then its complete open house to the whole world.