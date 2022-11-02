Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Which footy team does Human Leagues mirror man support........  (Read 143 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:15:57 AM »
Here come's the mirror man

'................check out the next line for the answer!

https://youtu.be/MMu1T_Tg5Fw
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:10:16 PM »
I've racked my brains lad, I give up - are you going to spill the beans :like:
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:47:56 PM »
Says hes a big boro fan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:53:17 PM »
lost Ffs - i will have to give him that one
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:18:17 AM »
EVERY time you hear it on the radio from now on......you'll all be singing "Boro fan"!  :nige:
