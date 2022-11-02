Welcome,
November 02, 2022
Which footy team does Human Leagues mirror man support........
Author
Topic: Which footy team does Human Leagues mirror man support........
Ben G
Pigeon droppings
Which footy team does Human Leagues mirror man support........
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:15:57 AM »
Here come's the mirror man
'................check out the next line for the answer!
https://youtu.be/MMu1T_Tg5Fw
headset
Re: Which footy team does Human Leagues mirror man support........
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:16 PM »
I've racked my brains lad, I give up - are you going to spill the beans
Smoggs03
Re: Which footy team does Human Leagues mirror man support........
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:47:56 PM »
Says hes a big boro fan
headset
Re: Which footy team does Human Leagues mirror man support........
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:17 PM »
Ffs - i will have to give him that one
Pigeon droppings
Re: Which footy team does Human Leagues mirror man support........
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:18:17 AM »
EVERY time you hear it on the radio from now on......you'll all be singing "Boro fan"!
Loading...