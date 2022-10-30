Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 30, 2022
Topic: Roseworth area of Stockton - battleground
« on: Today at 03:58:50 PM »
more knife crime across the teesside area.

this time over in Stockton........................

it's getting a regular occurrence up and down towns & cities of the Uk..............................


Discipline starts at home but the government, cops, and judges need to get tougher with these louts that make the streets unsafe at times.

they find the time to police football matches in big numbers - so why not the streets...... probably on overtime for the footy games


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/huge-999-response-after-alleged-25390054
