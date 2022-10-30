headset

Offline



Posts: 6 362





Posts: 6 362 Roseworth area of Stockton - battleground « on: Today at 03:58:50 PM »



this time over in Stockton........................



it's getting a regular occurrence up and down towns & cities of the Uk..............................





Discipline starts at home but the government, cops, and judges need to get tougher with these louts that make the streets unsafe at times.



they find the time to police football matches in big numbers - so why not the streets...... probably on overtime for the footy games





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/huge-999-response-after-alleged-25390054

more knife crime across the teesside area.this time over in Stockton........................it's getting a regular occurrence up and down towns & cities of the Uk..............................Discipline starts at home but the government, cops, and judges need to get tougher with these louts that make the streets unsafe at times.they find the time to police football matches in big numbers - so why not the streets...... probably on overtime for the footy games Logged